አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

የመጀመሪያው ዘር አዲስ ጀግና አስተዋወቀ, Sharen Julicia: ግማሽ-ሴት ግማሽ ማሽን ገዳይ ነፍሰ ገዳይ

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
Nexon’s upcoming looter shooter, The First Descendant, has generated much hype among gamers. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, this next-gen game is set to release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Recently, a new hero named Sharen Julicia was unveiled, showcasing her deadly abilities in a gameplay reveal trailer.

Sharen Julicia, a fascinating half-woman, half-machine character, brings a unique playstyle to The First Descendant. Her proficiency lies in combat at close range, making her an ideal choice for players who prefer aggressive tactics. Sharen utilizes camouflage both for stealthy approaches and quick retreats, allowing her to get up close to her enemies undetected.

One of Sharen’s passive skills, Assassinator, enables her to deal increased damage to enemies who are not targeting her. This ability further amplifies her lethal impact on the battlefield. Additionally, Sharen has a range of active skills that enhance her offensive potential. Her Cutoff Beam unleashes an electric beam attack that not only inflicts damage but also applies an Electrocution effect to her targets.

Another active skill she possesses is Active Camouflage, which conceals her presence until she unleashes an attack. This technique triggers Ambush mode once the camouflage ends, augmenting the damage of her next strike. In addition, Sharen can deploy Shock Nuts, explosives that stun her adversaries, and Flash Daggers, which unleash multiple projectiles at enemies within her aiming range. These daggers deal explosive damage and induce an Electrocution effect.

The First Descendant promises to deliver thrilling gameplay and intense battles, and Sharen Julicia adds another exciting facet to the game. Gamers can anticipate an action-packed experience with this lethal half-woman, half-machine assassin. Stay tuned for exclusive new gameplay footage, as IGN will be revealing more details about The First Descendant soon.

ትርጓሜዎች
– Looter shooter: A subgenre of video games that combines elements of looting and shooting, where players collect weapons, ammunition, and gear while engaging in combat.
– Unreal Engine 5: A state-of-the-art game development engine created by Epic Games.
– Electrocution effect: A gameplay mechanic that inflicts additional damage or status effects on targets hit by an electric attack.

ምንጮች:
– Ryan McCaffrey, IGN’s executive editor of previews and host of Xbox show and interview show.

