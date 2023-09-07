ቴክኒክ አዲስ የሚታጠፍ ትውልድ በፈጠራ ቀጥተኛ አንፃፊ ሞተር ዲዛይን አስተዋውቋል

Technics has announced the release of the SL-1200GR2 and SL-1210GR2 turntables, the latest additions to their well-regarded 1200GR range. These new turntables feature a unique direct drive motor design that incorporates digital innovations to enhance analogue sound quality.

The direct drive motor design, originally invented by Technics in 1970, has been continuously refined over the years to improve rotational stability, signal-to-noise ratio, and reduce vibrations. The SL-1200GR2 and SL-1210GR2 models, the silver and black finishes respectively, mark the fourth generation of this technology.

One of the key advancements in this new generation is the use of an iron-coreless direct drive motor, which eliminates “cogging” – the sound degradation caused by uneven rotational movement. Technics has applied their digital expertise and proprietary technology to address the minute vibrations that can still be present in the platter. Through delta-sigma (ΔΣ) modulation achieved by their JENO Engine, a proprietary full-digital amplifier technology, motor vibrations are reduced, resulting in improved rotational accuracy.

Technics has a track record of using digital technology to enhance analogue sound, and their use of complex digital technology in their direct drive turntables is no exception. By optimizing the driving sine waves using Delta-Sigma (ΔΣ) Modulation, the motor vibration is further reduced, leading to more precise tracking and a significant leap in performance.

In addition to the motor design, Technics has also improved the power supply of the new turntables. A multi-stage “silent” power supply combined with a noise cancelling circuit borrowed from their high-end SL-1000R record player greatly enhances the signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in a lower noise floor and improved detail in the sound.

While Technics is renowned for its DJ turntables, the SL-1200GR2/1210GR2 is designed specifically for high-fidelity listening. The turntable features a two-layer platter for improved damping and a two-layer chassis for reduced vibration. The S-shaped tonearm and cosmetic touch-ups to unify the silver and black finishes complete the package.

The new Technics SL-1200GR/1210GR2 turntables will be available in October in silver or black finishes, with a price tag of £1800 / €2000. Technics has also hinted that this innovative motor design will be implemented in future turntable models, further solidifying their confidence in the technology.

ምንጮች:

Technics Europe (product briefing)

Technics SL-1200GR Hands-On Review