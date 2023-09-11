የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

የጉግል ዋና ስራ አስፈፃሚ ሱንዳር ፒቻይ ለሚቀጥሉት 10 አመታት ከኒቪዲ ጋር ያለውን ትብብር እንደሚቀጥል አስቀድሞ ተመልክቷል።

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
የጉግል ዋና ስራ አስፈፃሚ ሱንዳር ፒቻይ ለሚቀጥሉት 10 አመታት ከኒቪዲ ጋር ያለውን ትብብር እንደሚቀጥል አስቀድሞ ተመልክቷል።

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has affirmed that Google’s longstanding partnership with chipmaker Nvidia will persist for the foreseeable future. In an interview with Wired, Pichai emphasized the companies’ deep collaboration on various projects, including Android, spanning over a decade. Pichai also commended Nvidia’s exceptional track record in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Pichai expressed confidence in the continued alliance with Nvidia, explaining that the semiconductor industry necessitates extensive research and investment. He firmly believes that, even a decade from now, Google and Nvidia will work closely together. The two companies recently announced a partnership aimed at providing Google’s cloud customers with enhanced access to Nvidia’s powerful H100 GPUs. Following the announcement, Nvidia’s stock reached a record high.

Nvidia has experienced significant growth due to the high demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) by cloud companies, government agencies, and startups employing generative AI models. These models are instrumental in various applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. As Google seeks to remain at the forefront of AI innovation, it has introduced several AI solutions, such as the chatbot Bard, across its business units.

Nvidia’s stock has seen a remarkable increase of approximately 212% year to date, and the company reported a doubling in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, it anticipates that sales in the current quarter will skyrocket by 170% year-over-year.

The collaboration between Google and Nvidia demonstrates their shared commitment to advancing AI technology. As Pichai stated, AI represents one of the most profound technologies that Google will ever work on.

ምንጮች:
- ባለገመድ
- ሲ.ቢ.ኤን.ቢ.

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

Thunderbolt 5 በ2024 የሚመጣ፡ ለአፕል ሊሆን የሚችል የጨዋታ ለውጥ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

በዩክሬን ውጥረት ውስጥ የሩሲያ እና የዩኤስ ጠፈርተኞች ከአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ጋር ወደቡ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

SpaceX በተሳካ ሁኔታ 22 ስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶችን ከኬፕ ካናቨራል አሰማራ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች