የልጆች የመስመር ላይ ደህንነትን በማስታረቅ ረገድ የወላጆች ሚና

A wave of child online safety legislation is sweeping the United States, with different states taking different approaches. Some laws put the responsibility on tech platforms to make their products safe for children, while others emphasize the role of parents. One example of the latter is Utah’s SB0152, which requires tech firms to verify the age of users and obtain parental consent for a child to have a social media account. The law also imposes restrictions on accounts held by minors and allows parents to access a minor’s account, including direct messages.

However, there are still unanswered questions about the role parents can play in ensuring their children’s safety online and the factors that affect their readiness to address the issue. Researchers at Cornell University and the University of Florida conducted a survey of nationally representative parents to explore these questions. The survey assessed parents’ economic, cultural, and social capital, as well as their perception of social media risks and benefits.

The researchers identified different parenting strategies related to social media use, including active mediation, restrictive mediation, authoritarian surveillance, and nonintrusive inspection. They found that parents with higher household incomes and more devices at home are more aware of social media risks and are more likely to engage in active mediation and nonintrusive inspection. On the other hand, parents more open to new technology are less concerned about risks and therefore engage less in active mediation and nonintrusive inspection.

The study also revealed that parents with lower incomes tend to perceive fewer social media risks and rely more on authoritarian surveillance and nonintrusive inspection. The researchers highlight the importance of family communication patterns in determining parental strategies and suggest that interventions and training programs should take into account the diversity of families.

It is worth noting that a significant percentage of parents in the study reported being minimally involved in any mediation strategy, a concerning finding. As lawmakers introduce legislation that empowers more authoritarian approaches to parental mediation, it is crucial to consider the complexities of these relationships and how different factors impact parents’ choices.

In conclusion, more research and communication between scientists and lawmakers are needed to develop effective laws and interventions that prioritize child online safety while considering the diverse needs and circumstances of families.

Source: Justin Hendrix, Tech Policy Press