በእነዚህ ቅንብሮች በስታርፊልድ ውስጥ ያለዎትን አስማጭ ተሞክሮ ያሳድጉ

Have you ever wanted to dive deeper into the world of Starfield and make the game feel more immersive? While the game might not have a plethora of in-game options to tweak, there are a few settings you can adjust to enhance your experience and make the vast galaxy even more enchanting.

First and foremost, consider disabling the floating markers. These markers can often distract you from the breathtaking visuals that the game has to offer. Instead, rely on city and ship signage to navigate your way through the world. This will make you feel more connected to the surroundings and engage with the environment itself. While some quest objectives might be harder to find without the markers, you can rely on the scanner to guide you in the right direction.

Next, consider removing the crosshair. This small dot in the center of your vision can be a nuisance and distract you from the gameplay. By disabling it, your aim-down-sights moments become more critical, adding intensity to your firefights. However, keep in mind that picking up small objects might be more challenging without a crosshair. If you enjoy playing in third-person, you won’t have a crosshair either, but you can temporarily activate your scanner to serve as a substitute.

If you’re looking for a heightened sense of realism, try turning off the game’s music. This allows you to fully immerse yourself in the sounds of the Starfield universe, from bustling cities to violent gunshots. By removing the soundtrack, you experience the game entirely in the present moment, making the experience more captivating. Note that diegetic music, such as the one played when picking up an artifact, will still be audible.

Additionally, consider adjusting the film grain intensity. While film grain adds a certain aesthetic appeal, disabling it can provide a clearer image and make the night sky appear more vivid. However, keep in mind that certain visual elements might look different without film grain, particularly with FSR 2 enabled.

It may also be worth turning off dialogue subtitles, unless it is necessary for accessibility reasons. By relying solely on your ears to absorb the dialogue, you can fully appreciate the visual storytelling in Starfield.

These settings are just the beginning of enhancing your immersive experience in Starfield. You may also explore turning off other options, such as “Show Item Information in HUD,” leaving damage numbers off, or even hiding your armor when playing in third person. Experiment with these settings to find the perfect balance for your gameplay style.

