ሳውንድ ክላውድ የቲክ ቶክ አይነት የግኝት ምግብን በአጭር ክሊፖች እና በአቀባዊ ማሸብለል ያስተዋውቃል

SoundCloud has announced the launch of a new feature that resembles the popular social media platform, TikTok. The music streaming company is rolling out a discovery feed that allows users to scroll vertically and listen to short clips of songs. This feature, which was initially tested in March, will now be available to all SoundCloud users on both iOS and Android devices.

The updated app will let users listen to a 30-second preview of a song to help them decide if they want to listen to the full track. By tapping the play button while listening to the preview, users can seamlessly transition into the full version of the song.

To curate these 30-second highlights from songs, SoundCloud is leveraging the power of Musiio’s AI. SoundCloud acquired Musiio, an AI startup, in 2022 to enhance its music discovery experience. Musiio’s technology automatically selects the best 30 seconds from each song.

The new discovery feed also includes shortcut buttons for convenient playlist and library management. Users can easily add songs to their playlists or libraries and like tracks to access them later in the “Liked tracks” section.

Although the new discovery feed is a significant addition, users will still have access to the traditional following feed. By navigating to the “Following” tab, users can view tracks published by the artists they follow.

SoundCloud currently hosts an extensive catalog of more than 320 million tracks from 40 million creators. Although the company hasn’t disclosed the exact number of active users, it claims to have 130 million engaged fans based on a blog post from earlier this year.

The company has been actively working on initiatives to support artists in promoting their music and connecting with fans. In May, SoundCloud introduced a suite of engagement tools, including analytics and direct messaging features. Additionally, it recently tested a function called First Fans, which ensures that new tracks receive an initial boost by being recommended to users with similar tastes.

SoundCloud’s fan-powered royalty program, which was launched in 2021, now includes more than 500,000 artists. Instead of distributing revenue based on overall streams, this program distributes ad and subscription money to artists based on the artists’ users listen to.

To achieve profitability, SoundCloud has taken steps to manage its workforce and allocate resources effectively. In May, the company laid off 8% of its staff, following a 20% reduction in the workforce in August of the previous year.

