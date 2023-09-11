የከተማ ሕይወት

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
የኪያ ዲጂታል ድር ጣቢያ ፕሮግራም ለኪያ ቸርቻሪዎች ተጨማሪ አማራጮችን ይሰጣል

The Kia Digital Website Program is offering increased choices and flexibility for Kia Retailers in their search for certified providers. Being a part of this program allows Sokal, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, to offer a wide range of services to Kia dealers, including websites and various advertising options.

One of the key benefits of the Kia Digital Website Program is the ability for Kia Retailers to have access to certified providers who can assist them with their digital presence. This means that Kia dealers can rely on providers like Sokal who have been thoroughly vetted and are experienced in creating effective websites and implementing digital marketing strategies.

With Sokal as a certified provider, Kia dealers can now have websites tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, through the program, dealers can explore various advertising channels, such as paid search, programmatic display, social media marketing, email marketing, and SEO, in order to reach their target audience more effectively.

By leveraging these advertising options, Kia dealers can enhance their online visibility, drive traffic to their websites, and generate more leads. This ultimately contributes to increased sales and brand awareness for Kia Retailers.

The Kia Digital Website Program aims to support Kia Retailers in their efforts to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. With the program’s emphasis on providing choice and flexibility, dealers have more control over their digital marketing strategies and can choose the providers and services that best suit their needs.

The ability to select certified providers like Sokal ensures that Kia dealers can access high-quality digital marketing solutions to help them thrive in today’s competitive market.

ትርጓሜዎች
– Kia Digital Website Program: A program that offers Kia Retailers a range of digital marketing services, including websites and advertising options.
– Sokal: A certified provider in the Kia Digital Website Program, offering digital marketing solutions for Kia dealers.

