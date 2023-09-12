የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በአሜሪካ ውስጥ ያሉ ጋላክሲ ኤስ23 እና ጋላክሲ ኤስ22 የሴፕቴምበር አንድሮይድ ደህንነት ዝመናን ይቀበላሉ።

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

