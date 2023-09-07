የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ሳምሰንግ የWear OS 4-based One UI 5 ዝማኔን ለጋላክሲ ስማርት ሰዓቶች አወጣ

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ሳምሰንግ የWear OS 4-based One UI 5 ዝማኔን ለጋላክሲ ስማርት ሰዓቶች አወጣ

Samsung has announced the release of the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 update for its Galaxy smartwatches. The company’s collaboration with Google has allowed Samsung to provide faster updates compared to other brands. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the US is receiving the update, with other regions expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

With the new update, Samsung smartwatches are equipped with a July 2023 security patch and a range of features that enhance the functionality of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Users can now enjoy improved health features, including enhanced sleep tracking and heart monitoring data. The watch is capable of tracking heart rate based on a user’s cycling pattern, as well as providing better sleep coaching.

Additionally, users can conveniently save data from their smartwatch on Samsung Cloud and easily switch to a new phone without the need to factory reset the device. The previous models in the Galaxy Watch lineup, including the Series 5 and 6, have already received the update, making the Galaxy Watch 4 the final device to receive the One UI version.

Furthermore, for users of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5, the One UI version enables the ability to take pictures directly from the smartwatch while in the flex or tent mode.

Samsung’s collaboration with Google on the Wear OS platform aims to provide a competitive alternative to the Apple Watch, which currently dominates the smartwatch market. Furthermore, Google is also set to introduce its second-generation Pixel Watch series alongside the Pixel 8 series next month.

Source: News18 Tech, S Aadeetya

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ትሬክ Domane AL የመንገድ የብስክሌት ክልልን ከቀላል ክብደት ፍሬም እና ሁለገብነት ይጨምራል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ስታርፊልድ በስድስት ሚሊዮን ተጫዋቾች የቤቴስዳ ትልቁ ጨዋታ ተጀመረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

Vivo T2 Pro በህንድ ውስጥ በቅርቡ በ Dimensity 7200 SoC ይጀምራል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

ትሬክ Domane AL የመንገድ የብስክሌት ክልልን ከቀላል ክብደት ፍሬም እና ሁለገብነት ይጨምራል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ስታርፊልድ በስድስት ሚሊዮን ተጫዋቾች የቤቴስዳ ትልቁ ጨዋታ ተጀመረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

Vivo T2 Pro በህንድ ውስጥ በቅርቡ በ Dimensity 7200 SoC ይጀምራል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የእርስዎ Pixel መሣሪያ አንድሮይድ 14 ማሻሻያ መቼ ነው የሚያገኘው?

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች