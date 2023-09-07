GTA Online Weekly Update Offers Massive Bonuses to Acid Lab Owners

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update that provides significant bonuses to Acid Lab owners. From September 7th to September 13th, 2023, players can earn double the amount of cash and RP on completing Acid Lab Sell Missions, making it the most profitable business to own during this period. Additionally, for players who don’t own an Acid Lab yet, they can now purchase it at a 40% discount.

The Acid Lab in GTA Online allows players to earn money by completing Sell Missions. Once players have produced 10% Acid from the business, they can initiate Sell Acid missions and earn a profit. There are three different types of Acid Lab Sell Missions available:

Acid Product: Paperboy – Players must deliver Acid to 10 different drop-off locations by throwing packages wrapped in newspapers in small containers or boxes. Along the way, they may encounter hostile hippies. Acid Product: Police Sting – This mission requires players to drop off the Acid at a single location, which is always a marked Washington car on a parking garage in Los Santos. Cops will ambush the player, and they must evade the wanted level to deliver the product at an alternate location. Acid Product: Stash – In this mission, players need to deliver Acid to five different drop-off locations and conceal the products in one of three potential locations at each drop-off. Players may also encounter undercover police surveillance during this mission.

In addition to the double money rewards for Acid Lab Sell Missions, Acid Lab owners also have a chance to win a Grotti Stinger GT as the GTA Online podium car of the week. With these bonuses and discounts, GTA Online players have plenty of opportunities to earn money and enjoy new content in the game.

Sources: Rockstar Games</