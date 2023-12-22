ሳይንቲስቶች በጨረቃ ላይ ያልተለመደ ድርብ እሳተ ገሞራን አግኝተዋል

Scientists have discovered an unusual double crater on the Moon, caused by the impact of a Chinese Long March rocket booster. Initially, some researchers speculated that the presence of a double crater meant there was an additional, possibly secret, payload on the rocket. However, further investigation suggests that the extra mass was likely due to a payload adapter used to support the primary mission payload.

The rocket, called Chang’e 5-T1, was an experimental spacecraft launched by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) in October 2014. Its main purpose was to test the design of the return capsule that would be used in China’s future Chang’e 5 mission, which aimed to collect lunar samples. Chang’e 5-T1 successfully landed on the Moon in November 2020 and collected samples from the Ocean of Storms region. The container carrying the samples safely returned to Earth in December 2020.

According to Phillip Stooke, a professor at the University of Western Ontario, the rocket carried a “Service Module” satellite with a sample return capsule attached. To support the mass of this combined structure, it would have required a payload adapter as a support structure during launch. The payload adapter could weigh a significant amount, depending on the size of the payload.

Chang’e 5-T1 also carried additional payloads, such as a radiation exposure experiment and the 4M mission for the German space technology company OHB System. However, these smaller payloads could not account for the mass required to create a double crater.

The ongoing debate about the extra mass and its potential secrecy stems from the denial by Chinese foreign ministry officials that the rocket is responsible for the impact and space junk. However, evidence from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Command suggests that the rocket did not burn up on its return trip to Earth in 2014.

The discovery of the double crater was made by scientists analyzing images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. This is the first time that a rocket body impact on the Moon has created a double crater, which has intrigued and surprised researchers.

While the exact nature of the extra mass is still debated, this discovery showcases the importance of continued exploration and study of our celestial neighbor. Understanding the impact of space missions on the Moon helps inform future missions and advances our knowledge of the lunar surface.