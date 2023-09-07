Quake 2 Arrives on the Apple Watch, Thanks to Passionate Developers

A group of innovative developers has managed to bring the second installment of the popular 90s video game, Quake, to the Apple Watch. Following in the footsteps of the original Quake game, which was ported to the smartwatch a little over a year ago, this latest release required the use of the original Quake files and some work with Xcode to create a package that would run on the wrist-bound computer.

To ensure a smooth gameplay experience, the developers made several modifications to the controls, utilizing the Apple Watch’s touch screen and digital crown. Though the game is not equipped with peripherals and lacks a few features compared to the original PC version, it is still considered fully playable on the Apple Watch.

This is not the first time Quake has been adapted to run on Apple hardware. A previous project even enabled the game to be played on an early iPod, utilizing its scroll wheel as a unique controller.

The development of games like Quake for unconventional devices demonstrates the relentless dedication of passionate developers who continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming. Whether it’s bringing classic games to unexpected platforms or exploiting the capabilities of innovative devices, these endeavors showcase the resilience and creativity within the gaming community.

ትርጓሜዎች

መንቀጥቀጥ A first-person shooter video game released in 1996, known for its fast-paced gameplay and innovative graphics.

A smartwatch developed by Apple Inc. that incorporates health and fitness tracking, communication capabilities, and various apps. Xcode Integrated development environment (IDE) provided by Apple for creating software for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

