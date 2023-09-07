PUBG ሞባይል 2.8 አዘምን፡ አዲስ ባህሪያት እና ማሻሻያዎች

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has arrived, bringing exciting new features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience. Along with the introduction of the thrilling Zombie’s Edge mode and an unexpected collaboration with KFC, players can expect an unparalleled adrenaline rush.

One of the major updates in PUBG Mobile 2.8 is the World of Wonder (WOW) mode. This mode includes new features such as creation evaluation feedback, map playtesting and verification, and improvements to the WOW Editor. Players can now rate and leave comments on creations they’ve played, and creators can view and respond to these comments. The creation page shows the creation score and featured comments.

The WOW Editor has also received updates, including new gameplay devices like the Bulletin Board Device, Audio Device, Variable Management Device, Condition Checking Device, Custom Shop Device, AI Waypoint Device, Character Switch Device, Random Action Device, and Multiple-Choice Decision Device. These devices allow players to customize and enhance their gameplay by adding various elements and triggering specific actions.

The update also brings improvements to gameplay devices, game parameter settings, interactive objects, and decorative and building objects. Players can now enjoy new gameplay templates in the Zombie mode, such as Terror Town, where new zombies spawn every round on a fixed battleground.

In addition to these updates, the firearms in PUBG Mobile have been adjusted and improved. Melee weapons now include a short melee weapon, the Dagger, which provides additional damage against PvE enemies. The FAMAS has been updated and is now an Air Drop weapon, while the AUG can be found on the ground. The ACE32 has reduced recoil and improved firing animation, and the Mk12 can now be found on all Classic maps.

Other updates include the Metro Royale mode adjustments, new collectibles, Smart Voice when marking locations, improvements to the Melee Weapon settings, and enhancements to the emote and camera features.

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update offers an exciting array of new features, improvements, and gameplay enhancements. Players can look forward to an exhilarating gaming experience with the addition of zombie modes, improved gameplay devices, and revamped firearms. Whether you’re a fan of intense battles or creative gameplay, this update has something for everyone.

