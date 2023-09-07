የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

OpenAI አዲስ መሳሪያዎችን ለማየት እና ሀሳቦችን ለመለዋወጥ የገንቢ ጉባኤን ያስታውቃል

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
OpenAI አዲስ መሳሪያዎችን ለማየት እና ሀሳቦችን ለመለዋወጥ የገንቢ ጉባኤን ያስታውቃል

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

ምንጮች:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አንድሮይድ በታደሰ ማንነት የምርት ስም ማሻሻያውን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሟች Kombat 1፡ ዣን ክሎድ ቫን ዳም እንደ ጆኒ Cage

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ጎግል ፒክስል 8 ተከታታይ እና ፒክስል ሰዓት 2ን ከመጀመሩ በፊት ያሳያል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

መጣያውን በማውጣት ላይ፡- Aeolus Satellite ቁጥጥር የሚደረግበት ዳግም መግባት ወደ ምድር ዘልቋል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አንድሮይድ በታደሰ ማንነት የምርት ስም ማሻሻያውን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የመጀመሪያው የኦክስጂን ሙከራ በማርስ ላይ በተሳካ ሁኔታ ተጠናቀቀ፣ ለወደፊት ፍለጋ መንገዱን ጠርጓል።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የአውታረ መረብ አፈጻጸምን አብዮት ማድረግ፡- የአለምአቀፍ የ RF ሙከራ መሳሪያዎች የቴሌኮም ኢንዱስትሪውን እንዴት እየለወጡ ነው።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች