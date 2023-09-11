የከተማ ሕይወት

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
የዲጂታል ባንኪንግ መጨመር እና ገንዘብን የማግኘት ምክሮች

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By ገብርኤል Botha

