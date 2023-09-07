OnePlus 12፡ አዲስ ዲዛይን እና የተሻሻሉ ባህሪያት

The OnePlus 12 has once again become the subject of speculation and rumors as its expected December launch approaches. While earlier renders were based on an early prototype, a new leak suggests a slightly different design, although not drastically different. It’s important to note that these new renders are also based on a pre-production unit, which means there may still be changes in the final design. Therefore, readers should approach the latest information with caution.

According to sources, the OnePlus 12 will feature a round camera deck on the back, housing three cameras. Previous leaks had shown a chromed-out stainless steel plate below the two large camera cutouts, but in the new renders, this plate is gone. There is also a small modification to the Hasselblad branding on the camera module, with just a small “H” instead of the full text.

A mysterious fourth cutout is mentioned in the report, although details about its purpose remain unclear. Given that most smartphone manufacturers now rely on ultra-wide or telephoto lenses for additional functionalities, it is unlikely that OnePlus would add another camera to the deck. Having four cameras has also become less common in recent smartphone designs.

The leaked renders also showcase a black color variant of the OnePlus 12. In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 750 GPU for enhanced gaming and graphics performance. One major upgrade is anticipated in the battery department, with rumors suggesting a 5,000mAh battery and 150W fast charging. This is an increase from the previous flagship, which supported 100W charging. The OnePlus 12 may also come with wireless charging support.

The primary focus of the OnePlus 12 is likely to be its camera system. The device is rumored to include a 1-inch primary camera from Sony, succeeding the IMX989 sensor found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Other expected camera features include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Additional features of the OnePlus 12 may include up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a QHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity. The phone is expected to launch in China at the end of this year, followed by other global markets, including India, in early 2024. It is worth noting that OnePlus had previously launched the OnePlus 11 earlier this year and is also preparing to release its first folding smartphone.

ምንጮች:

– MySmartPrice with OnLeaks