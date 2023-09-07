The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

The One UI Watch 5 update for Galaxy smartwatches brings a significant change with the introduction of the Battery and Device Care feature. This update also includes improvements to the existing Battery menu on the Galaxy Wearable mobile app. Let’s take a closer look at what this latest addition offers and what it’s missing.

The Battery and Device Care feature in One UI Watch 5 consists of four elements, namely: a graphical representation of any issues with the smartwatch, a Battery section, a Storage section, and a Memory section. The Battery menu remains largely unchanged from previous versions, with the only addition being a list of “Sleeping apps” that run in the background occasionally.

The Storage section, previously found in the “About watch” menu, has been moved to the new Battery and Device Care section. It offers the same functionality as before, allowing users to manage their watch’s storage.

The Memory section is a completely new addition to Galaxy Watches, introduced with the One UI Watch 5 update. It provides information on the amount of free RAM available on the smartwatch and offers a “Clean now” button to stop background apps and optimize memory usage.

Alongside the update to Galaxy smartwatches, Samsung has also made corresponding changes to the Galaxy Wearable mobile app. The Battery and Device Care menu in the app now includes battery, storage, and memory graphs, mirroring the information available on the smartwatch itself.

One notable omission from the Battery and Device Care feature on the smartwatches is the Diagnostics menu, which allows users to perform tests to ensure the proper functioning of their watches. This feature remains exclusive to the Galaxy Wearable and Samsung Members mobile apps.

If you’re eager to try out these new features introduced in One UI Watch 5, you have the option of waiting for the update to roll out for the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5, or you can consider purchasing the new Galaxy Watch 6, which comes pre-loaded with the latest firmware.

ምንጭ፡ ምንም ዩአርኤሎች አልተሰጡም።