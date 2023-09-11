Summary: The New York Times has released a new puzzle game called Connections. The objective of the game is to categorize a set of 16 words into four secret groups by finding connections between them. The game resets daily and offers varying levels of difficulty. Players can track their winning streaks and compare scores with friends. If you need help solving the puzzle, the game provides hints and reveals the answers. Today’s themes include Halloween decorations, TV shows, slot machine symbols, and numbers in book titles. For example, the Halloween Decorations category includes words like Bat, Cobweb, Pumpkin, and Tombstone. The game is challenging, but the grids change every day, providing players with new opportunities to solve the puzzle.

Connections is a puzzle game created by the New York Times. The game presents players with a grid of 16 words and asks them to organize the words into four sets of four based on the connections between them. These connections can be related to various themes, such as titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, or names of chain restaurants.

While some words may seem like they could fit into multiple themes, there is only one correct answer for each set. To help players identify the connections, the game allows them to shuffle and rearrange the words on the grid.

Each set of words is color-coded, with the yellow group being the easiest to identify and the purple group being the most difficult. Once players think they have identified a set, they can submit their answer. If correct, the four words will be removed from the grid, and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guessing incorrectly will count as a mistake, and players have a limit of four mistakes before the game ends.

If players are having trouble solving the puzzle, the game provides hints and reveals some of the answers. Today’s themes include Halloween Decorations, TV Shows, Slot Machine Symbols, and Numbers in Book Titles. For example, one of the Halloween Decorations is Bat, and one of the TV Shows is 24.

Connections is designed to be challenging, and the grids change every day, offering new puzzles for players to solve. So if you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, make sure to check back tomorrow for a fresh challenge.

ምንጭ: ኒው ዮርክ ታይምስ