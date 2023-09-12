የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ምንም ስልክ 2 ምንም አይቀበልም OS 2.0.3 Firmware Update

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
The Nothing Phone 2, launched in July 2023, is receiving a new firmware update called Nothing OS 2.0.3. This update brings several improvements and changes to the smartphone. One of the major additions is a new compass widget that offers more detailed navigation. Users will also notice a new UI for pocket mode, which enhances the user experience.

Additionally, the firmware update includes support for Zomato in Glyph’s Progress bar and improves OTG compatibility. Users can also expect improvements in the Screen Recorder capture resolution, Bluetooth connection stability, NFC stability, and haptic feedback.

Moreover, the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update comes with the August 2023 Android security patch, ensuring enhanced security for the device. Nothing has been committed to providing three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches for the Nothing Phone 2.

The update has a package size of 130 MB and is rolling out to Nothing Phone 2 owners. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Update on their devices.

With its powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Nothing Phone 2 is designed to deliver excellent performance. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and a slightly updated LED Glyph interface for notifications from multiple apps.

The firmware update is currently available in India, as confirmed by the receipt of the update on the review unit. Nothing continues to improve the user experience and provide timely updates for its smartphones.

Source: Gadgets 360, Nothing Phone 2 Receives Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update

