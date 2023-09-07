የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ኔንቲዶ በሚስጥር 2 ቀይር ወደ ገንቢዎች እያሳየ ነው።

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ኔንቲዶ በሚስጥር 2 ቀይር ወደ ገንቢዎች እያሳየ ነው።

Nintendo has been secretly showcasing its upcoming console, Switch 2, to external developers, Eurogamer reports. According to the publication, developer presentations took place behind closed doors, where partners were shown tech demos highlighting the system’s improved performance capabilities.

One of the demos includes a boosted version of the popular launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it’s important to note that this is just a technical demonstration and not an indication of a re-release of the game.

While Nintendo has not yet publicly discussed its plans for a Switch successor, it is widely expected that the new hardware will be launched in 2024. Recent reports suggest that the system’s release is likely to happen in the latter part of next year, with development kits already in the hands of key partners. Nintendo is reportedly eager to launch the system sooner if possible.

In the meantime, Nintendo has announced an exciting lineup of games for the current Switch console, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a Super Mario RPG remake, and a new WarioWare title, all scheduled for release before the end of 2023. Additionally, 2024 will bring a new Princess Peach game and a port of Luigi’s Mansion 2. The highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 still awaits a confirmed launch date.

Nintendo has not provided any official comments or responses regarding these reports.

ምንጮች:
- ዩሮጋመር

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

የዴንማርክ የቅንጦት ቸርቻሪ እንከን የለሽ የግዢ ልምድ የትዕዛዝ አስተዳደርን ያሻሽላል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

አምላክ ለቲኦኤስ ዲጂታል ሽቦ አልባ ማይክሮፎን ሲስተም የክወና ድግግሞሾችን ያትማል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ቴክኖሎጂ

ኢንቨስተሮች በቻይና የአይፎን ተንቀሳቃሽ ስልኮች እና የዶላር ዳግም መነቃቃት ተጨንቀዋል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

የዴንማርክ የቅንጦት ቸርቻሪ እንከን የለሽ የግዢ ልምድ የትዕዛዝ አስተዳደርን ያሻሽላል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አምላክ ለቲኦኤስ ዲጂታል ሽቦ አልባ ማይክሮፎን ሲስተም የክወና ድግግሞሾችን ያትማል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ኢንቨስተሮች በቻይና የአይፎን ተንቀሳቃሽ ስልኮች እና የዶላር ዳግም መነቃቃት ተጨንቀዋል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የሥነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች ግዙፍ "የጋላክሲዎች አረፋ" የፍቅር ጓደኝነት ወደ ቢግ ባንግ ተመለሱ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች