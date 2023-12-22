የዶሮ የዘር ፍሬን ለመጠበቅ አዲስ ቴክኒክ ለዶሮ እርባታ አስደሳች እድሎችን ይሰጣል

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of avian reproduction. Their innovative refrigerated storage technology has the potential to extend the fertilization capacity of chicken sperm, revolutionizing poultry breeding and genetic preservation.

Traditionally, refrigerated storage has been used to safely store bird sperm for artificial insemination. However, the low temperatures often damage the sperm cells, reducing their fertilization capacity within a short period of time. This has limited the effectiveness of this preservation method for chickens, which encounter deteriorating sperm quality within a matter of hours.

The team at the University of Tsukuba set out to investigate the underlying causes of this rapid fertility decline in refrigerated chicken sperm. They discovered that the impairment is a result of calcium ions entering the sperm cells during storage. By experimenting with calcium chelators to remove these ions, the researchers were able to reverse the damage and reactivate the sperm’s fertilization functions.

In vivo fertility tests confirmed that this new technique could extend the viability of refrigerated chicken sperm to over three days, surpassing previous storage durations. The researchers also found that the removal of calcium ions had a significant impact on the energy metabolism dynamics of the sperm, inducing a dormant state characterized by hypoxia, lowered pH, and intermittent motility.

This groundbreaking discovery has far-reaching implications for the poultry breeding industry. It opens up opportunities for cost-effective and efficient propagation methods for rare genetic resources, thereby contributing to the preservation of biodiversity in poultry species. Additionally, the extended storage duration offered by this technique could enhance the efficiency of artificial insemination programs and improve overall breeding success rates.

While further research and refinement of this new technology are necessary, it represents a major breakthrough in the field of avian reproduction. With this innovation, the University of Tsukuba researchers have advanced our understanding of the fundamental mechanisms that regulate sperm fertility and have paved the way for exciting developments in poultry breeding.