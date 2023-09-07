ሚቴል አዲስ 700d DECT Handset ተከታታይ ለገመድ አልባ ገመድ አልባ ግንኙነት አስተዋውቋል

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has announced the launch of its new 700d series of Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) handsets. This new generation of handsets combines simplicity, elegance, and reliability, making it ideal for organizations in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

The 700d handsets are designed to meet the specific demands of mobile workers in challenging environments. They offer features like mobility, communication, messaging, location services, access, durability, safety, and alarm handling. The new handsets embrace the latest technology and provide a user-friendly interface experience.

With a 2.4″ scratch-resistant display and backlit keypads, the handsets ensure improved accessibility and efficient communication. They are impact-resistant, meeting IP44/IP65 dust-tight and water-resistant standards, making them suitable for usage in demanding environments. The handsets also have an antimicrobial compound for easy cleaning and reduced microbe growth and a long-life lithium battery for maximum uptime.

The 700d series handsets are designed with Bluetooth 5.0 support and a USB Type-C charging port, complying with EU sustainability regulations. These features help organizations address both current and future mobility requirements in a rapidly changing market.

According to Stephanie Watson, General Manager at MZA, Mitel has been a market leader in DECT solutions for key industries like healthcare, retail, and hospitality. The introduction of the new 700d series enhances Mitel’s market-leading solutions, solidifying its position in the global DECT handset market.

James Wong, Vice President Product Management at Mitel, emphasized the importance of reliable, secure, and flexible collaboration methods in today’s work environments. DECT wireless communication provides all of these benefits, especially for mobile workers in challenging sectors.

Karsten Huhn, Operations Manager at HEIN Netzwerktechnik GmbH, expressed their delight in being one of the first to test and use the new 700d DECT phones. He praised the handsets for their high-quality, robustness, and user-friendly design.

The 700d handset series is part of Mitel’s SIP-DECT multi-cellular mobility solution, offering enterprise-grade reliability for business communications and Mitel UC platforms.

The key highlights of the Mitel 700d DECT Handset Series include a modern design, large high-resolution display, durability, antimicrobial properties, convenience in use and charging, alarm capabilities, and an ATEX/Ex model for explosive atmosphere environments.

For more information, visit Mitel’s website: www.mitel.com/products/700d-dect-series-handsets.

(Source: Mitel Networks Inc)