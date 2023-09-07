የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ማይክሮሶፍት ወርሃዊ የጉርሻ ዙር ፓንች ካርድን ከሽልማት መተግበሪያ በ Xbox ላይ ያስወግዳል

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ማይክሮሶፍት ወርሃዊ የጉርሻ ዙር ፓንች ካርድን ከሽልማት መተግበሪያ በ Xbox ላይ ያስወግዳል
Microsoft has made the decision to remove the Monthly Bonus Round punch card from the Rewards app on Xbox. This comes after recently reducing the number of Microsoft points earned from the punch cards. Users have noticed that the September punch card, which typically appears on the first day of the month, is currently missing from the app.

Speculation arose that the punch card had been delayed and would be available once new Xbox Game Pass Quests dropped, but this did not happen. Microsoft Rewards support informed one Reddit user that the offer is currently unavailable in their country. This issue seems to be affecting users in both the UK and the US.

The reason for the unavailability of the September punch card remains unclear. It is hoped that it is simply delayed and will appear soon. Microsoft made it easier for users to view and complete Xbox Game Pass Quests with the introduction of the Rewards tab in the September Xbox Update.

As more information becomes available, we will update you on the status of the punch card. In the meantime, users are encouraged to keep an eye out for any updates and check if the punch card becomes available.

Sources: Microsoft Rewards support, Reddit

ትርጓሜዎች

Microsoft Points – Virtual currency used in the Microsoft Rewards program.

Monthly Bonus Round punch card – A feature on the Rewards app on Xbox that offers users a chance to earn a chunky 1,000 Rewards points each month.

Xbox Game Pass Quests – Challenges and tasks that users can complete to earn rewards and achievements within the Xbox Game Pass program.

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ማይክሮሶፍት ለ AI የቅጂ መብት ጥሰት ህጋዊ ሃላፊነት ቃል ገብቷል።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

አስትራኒስ በሁለት ሳተላይቶች ለሜክሲኮ የበይነመረብ መዳረሻን ይሰጣል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

eBay የምርት ዝርዝሮችን ከፎቶዎች ለማመንጨት AI መሳሪያን አስተዋውቋል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

ማይክሮሶፍት ወርሃዊ የጉርሻ ዙር ፓንች ካርድን ከሽልማት መተግበሪያ በ Xbox ላይ ያስወግዳል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ማይክሮሶፍት ለ AI የቅጂ መብት ጥሰት ህጋዊ ሃላፊነት ቃል ገብቷል።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አስትራኒስ በሁለት ሳተላይቶች ለሜክሲኮ የበይነመረብ መዳረሻን ይሰጣል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

eBay የምርት ዝርዝሮችን ከፎቶዎች ለማመንጨት AI መሳሪያን አስተዋውቋል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች