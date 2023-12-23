ማይክሮሜትሮች፡- የጠፈር ተመራማሪዎች ጸጥ ያለ ስጋት በጠፈር ውስጥ

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts are constantly confronted with the perilous reality of micrometeorites. These tiny space rocks pose unpredictable threats that can cause significant damage to the station’s vital components. Highlighting the potential danger, an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) recently captured the aftermath of a micrometeorite impact on the ISS’s robotic arm.

Although the impact in 2021 punctured the arm’s thermal blanket and struck the boom, the robotic arm, known as Canadarm2, continues to function normally. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the silent threats that astronauts face every day in space.

However, not all micrometeorite impacts have been benign. Just last month, a micrometeorite hit the Nauka science module, resulting in a coolant leak that forced the postponement of a scheduled spacewalk. The leak posed contamination risks to the astronauts’ spacesuits and jeopardized critical missions involving sample recovery and maintenance tasks. These missions have now been rescheduled for early 2024.

To protect the ISS from severe damage, the station employs various measures. Maneuvers are performed to avoid known larger space debris, a practice that has become increasingly common. However, the risk posed by smaller debris and undetectable micrometeorites remains constant. The ISS utilizes Whipple shielding to disperse the impact force and prevent depressurization in its pressurized modules.

Furthermore, advancements in technology are being made to improve the detection capabilities of on-orbit debris trackers. These advancements aim to enhance early warning systems and provide astronauts with valuable information to mitigate potential impacts. Astronauts, like the aforementioned ESA astronaut, Andreas Mogensen, undergo thorough training in emergency procedures to prepare for any unforeseen impacts that may endanger the station’s integrity.

Mogensen, on his second space mission, is expected to remain in orbit until February 2024 before returning to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. As astronauts continue to brave the dangers of micrometeorites, ongoing research and technological innovations will play a crucial role in safeguarding their well-being and the integrity of the ISS.