በዲጂታል ግብይት ውስጥ ለግል ማበጀት የፅንሰ-ሀሳብ ሞዴል አስፈላጊነት

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
Strategic vision and personalization are key elements in successful digital marketing. However, many organizations struggle to implement effective personalization initiatives because they lack a means to conceptualize its essence. Without a strategic framework, personalization remains confined to tactical applications, hindering scalability.

McKinsey’s paradigm of the 4 D’s – Data, Decisioning, Design, and Distribution – provides a structured approach to personalization at scale. However, there is a lack of practical guidance on executing the “Decisioning” aspect. This can lead to fragmented customer experiences and ineffective decision-making.

At the heart of every conceptual model for personalization lie three pivotal components: stages, offers, and conditions. Stages represent the phases of the customer journey and provide the canvas for personalized experiences. Offers are the personalized touchpoints within each stage, transforming generic interactions into personal dialogues. Conditions are the guiding principles that govern which offers are presented to which customers, considering factors such as customer attributes, behaviors, and context.

Visualizing the personalization model is crucial to its success. Just as a house needs a blueprint, a personalization strategy requires a blueprint to discuss the strategy, agree on offers and conditions, and define implementation requirements. Positive statements are used to define conditions, avoiding confusion or duplication. Multiple models can be created for different contexts and channels, allowing for more effective personalization strategies.

Overall, a robust conceptual model forms the bedrock of effective decision-making in personalization. By visualizing the model and aligning on offers and conditions, organizations can create highly targeted and impactful personalization strategies in their digital marketing efforts.

