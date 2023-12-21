ማርስ ያለፈውን ጂኦሎጂካል ይፋ አደረገ፡ የእሳተ ገሞራ እንቅስቃሴ እና የውሃ መስተጋብር ማስረጃዎች

New research conducted by the University of Arizona has revealed that Mars, long considered a geologically “dead” planet, has a much more dynamic past than previously thought. The study focused on the Elysium Planitia region of Mars, where researchers discovered evidence of significant volcanic activity and interactions with water.

In the past, Mars was believed to lack plate tectonics, the shifting of crustal plates that shape Earth’s surface. However, recent discoveries have challenged this assumption. Last year, another team of scientists at the University of Arizona presented evidence of a giant mantle plume driving volcanic and seismic activity beneath the Elysium Planitia region.

The latest study, led by researchers Joana Voigt and Christopher Hamilton, combined spacecraft images and ground-penetrating radar measurements to reconstruct in three-dimensional detail the lava flows in Elysium Planitia. The findings revealed over 40 volcanic events, including one enormous flow that filled a valley called Athabasca Valles with nearly 1,000 cubic miles of basalt.

According to Voigt, the volcanic activity in Elysium Planitia is more significant than previously believed and may still be ongoing. The extensive volcanic terrain of Elysium Planitia provides valuable insights into Mars’ past, recent hydrological history, and volcanic activity.

Furthermore, the research has implications for the possibility of past life on Mars. The large floods of water that occurred in Elysium Planitia, combined with the interaction of lava and water or ice, suggest the existence of hydrothermal environments that may have been conducive to microbial life.

The study utilized data from NASA’s Reconnaissance Orbiter’s Context camera and the HiRISE camera, along with topographical information from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter. Ground-penetrating radar measurements taken with NASA’s Shallow Radar probe provided additional insights into the subsurface of Mars.

Understanding Mars’ geologic past and the movement of water on the planet is crucial for future human missions. The equatorial region of Elysium Planitia, where water and volcanic activity have been identified, is an ideal location for future exploration and resource utilization.

Additional research will continue to delve into the complex nature of Mars’ geological features and the relationship between volcanoes and the planet’s crust. The lava flow surfaces in regions like Elysium Planitia hold valuable information about the planet’s history, waiting to be deciphered by scientists.

This research was supported by a NASA Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology grant, and the team plans to use different imaging methods to obtain highly detailed, three-dimensional insights into Mars’ surface and subsurface. Mars is slowly unveiling its secrets, and scientists are eager to read the open book of its geologic past.