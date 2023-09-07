The decline of Apple (AAPL), one of the mega-cap tech companies, has sparked concerns among investors. While there has been more attention given to Apple’s decline compared to other sectors, such as transportation, which has hit a low point since August, it is worth noting that breadth in the market improved on Wednesday, following a mostly stagnant day on Tuesday. The significant influence of Apple on market indexes is evident, as the put/call ratio soared to 1.24, indicating increased market concerns.

Looking at the put/call ratios, the 21-day moving average of the exchange-traded fund put/call ratio has risen toward the upper end of the range. This shift suggests that investors are moving from a state of complacency to a more fearful mindset. Meanwhile, the market’s focus remains on the bond market, which has remained steady, leading to little change in the Daily Sentiment Indicator (DSI) at 21. However, the Oscillator has not yet cooled down, but it is expected to decline further in the coming week as the mathematical calculations behind the indicator catch up.

As the market approaches an oversold condition, it is worth noting that Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, will be observed one week from Friday on September 15th. There is a popular saying in the market: “Sell before Rosh Hashana, buy before Yom Kippur.” This saying holds true in the majority of cases, and this year it coincides with the market potentially becoming oversold in the middle of the month. If the market is lower as we approach this holiday, it is likely that commentators will attribute this to the adage and it may increase market chatter.

