አዲስ የኤክስሬይ ቴሌስኮፕ ተልዕኮ በ2024 ይጀምራል

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is preparing to launch its spacecraft, Einstein Probe, in January 2024. This mission aims to survey the sky and detect powerful bursts of X-ray light emitted by mysterious celestial objects such as black holes and neutron stars.

Einstein Probe, a collaboration between CAS, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), Germany, will utilize advanced X-ray instruments with high sensitivity and a wide field of view. The innovative design of the spacecraft allows for monitoring large portions of the sky simultaneously, facilitating the discovery of new sources and the study of X-ray emissions over extended periods.

X-ray emissions from astronomical sources are unpredictable and provide fundamental insights into cosmic phenomena. They are associated with various events, including collisions between neutron stars, supernova explosions, and matter falling onto black holes. The Einstein Probe mission aims to improve our understanding of these events by identifying new X-ray sources and monitoring the variability of objects emitting X-rays across the entire sky.

The mission also holds significance for the study of gravitational waves. When massive objects, such as black holes or neutron stars, collide, they produce waves in the fabric of spacetime. The Einstein Probe’s ability to promptly study short-lived X-ray events will contribute to identifying the sources of gravitational wave signals observed on Earth.

Equipped with the Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and the Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT), the Einstein Probe will observe large areas of the sky. The WXT, designed with innovative Micro Pore Optics technology inspired by lobster eyes, can capture a wide field of view, enabling the spacecraft to monitor nearly the entire night sky in just three orbits around Earth. The FXT, a more sensitive instrument, will study and investigate specific X-ray sources identified by the WXT.

The ESA has played a significant role in developing the scientific instruments for the Einstein Probe mission, including the X-ray detectors and optics of the WXT. European contributions also include the mirror assemblies for the FXT’s telescopes, developed in collaboration with MPE and Media Lario (Italy). Throughout the mission, ESA’s ground stations will assist in downloading data from the spacecraft.

The launch of the Einstein Probe further solidifies ESA’s commitment to high-energy astronomy. With missions like XMM-Newton, Integral, and the upcoming XRISM, ESA continues to make significant advancements in understanding the universe through X-ray and gamma-ray observations. The capabilities of the Einstein Probe mission complement the detailed investigations conducted by other missions and pave the way for future endeavors, such as the NewAthena X-ray observatory.