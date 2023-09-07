የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ከፍተኛ ካሜራ-ከባድ ስማርትፎኖች በ2023 ተጀመሩ፡ Infinix Zero 30፣ Xiaomi 12 Pro፣ Vivo V23 Pro እና ሌሎችም

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ከፍተኛ ካሜራ-ከባድ ስማርትፎኖች በ2023 ተጀመሩ፡ Infinix Zero 30፣ Xiaomi 12 Pro፣ Vivo V23 Pro እና ሌሎችም

Looking for a smartphone with top camera capabilities? Look no further than the Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Vivo V23 Pro, among others.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX707 lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Originally priced at Rs.79999, you can now find it on Amazon for Rs.41999 [source: HT Tech].

On the other hand, the Vivo V23 Pro offers a 108MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It can capture 4K videos at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it comes with a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor. While the smartphone retails for Rs.41990, you can snag it for Rs.32975 on Amazon [source: HT Tech].

These camera-heavy smartphones provide users with the ability to capture professional-quality photos and videos. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply want to up your social media game, these smartphones are sure to impress with their advanced camera capabilities.

ምንጮች:
- ኤች ቲ ቴክ

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ጎግል ክሮም ለ15ኛ ልደቱ ማሻሻያ አግኝቷል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሚዙኖ ሁለት አዳዲስ የጎልፍ ኳሶችን አስተዋወቀ፡ አርቢ ማክስ እና አርቢ 566

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ቴክኖሎጂ

የኒዮፔት ሪቫይቫል፡ አስማትን በ Ruffle Flash Emulator መልሶ ማምጣት

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

ጎግል ክሮም ለ15ኛ ልደቱ ማሻሻያ አግኝቷል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

በኤተርኔት መፍትሔዎች ላይ ያለው ኃይል እንዴት የቴክኖሎጂ ኢንዱስትሪውን እየለወጠው ነው።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

አዲስ አፈ ታሪክ ባለ ሁለት እጅ መጥረቢያ ወደ Warcraft Dragonflight በ Patch 10.2 ይመጣል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሚዙኖ ሁለት አዳዲስ የጎልፍ ኳሶችን አስተዋወቀ፡ አርቢ ማክስ እና አርቢ 566

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች