Starfield Ship Builder Guide: Customize Your Starship in Style

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game, offers players the opportunity to customize their ships and traverse the starfield in style. With the Ship Builder feature, players can add, rearrange, and even paint their ships to create their dream starship. However, the Ship Builder interface can be overwhelming for new players, as the game does not provide a comprehensive explanation of its features. This guide aims to help players navigate the Ship Builder and understand the various concepts and components involved in starship design.

To access the Ship Builder, players can visit a spaceport and look for a Ship Services Technician or a Ship Services counter. Alternatively, players can build a Landing Pad at an outpost to access the Ship Builder. The availability of modules and ship selections in the Ship Builder may vary depending on the spaceport.

It’s important to distinguish between the Ship Builder and the “upgrade ship” option. The upgrade ship option allows players to replace existing ship parts, such as weapons, engines, reactor, and grav drive, with different versions available at the spaceport. In contrast, the Ship Builder enables players to add new components and rearrange the layout of their ship.

While the Ship Builder offers a range of customization options, there are certain limitations. Players cannot build a ship from scratch and must start with a pre-existing ship. However, it is possible to delete all ship components and start fresh. Additionally, ship components cannot be rotated, except for some structural elements. The game does not prioritize symmetry or balance, allowing players to place landing gear or other components asymmetrically. Players can also paint any part of their ship in any color they desire.

The Ship Builder consists of various categories of ship modules, including bays, cargo holds, cockpits, dockers, engines, fuel tanks, landing gear, grav drives, habs, reactors, shields, structural components, and weapons. Each category serves a specific purpose and contributes to the overall functionality and aesthetics of the ship.

Before finalizing the ship design, players can utilize the Flight Check feature, accessible through the menu button. The Flight Check helps identify any errors or issues with the ship layout, ensuring a smooth and functional starship.

In conclusion, the Ship Builder in Starfield offers players extensive customization options to design their ideal starship. By understanding the available modules and how to navigate the interface, players can create unique and personalized ships to suit their budget and preferences.

ምንጮች:

– Starfield Official Guidebook by Bethesda Game Studios

– Personal knowledge and gameplay experience.