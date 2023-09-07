በስታርፊልድ ውስጥ ሞተሮች እና ሎት መርከቦችን እንዴት ማነጣጠር እንደሚቻል

This guide explains how to unlock the ability to target specific parts of ships in the highly anticipated game, Starfield. Players can target engines specifically to disable ships without causing them to explode, making them vulnerable for boarding and looting.

To target engines in Starfield, players will need to invest in a specific skill in the Tech skill tree called Targeting Control Systems. This skill “unlocks ship targeting functionality” and further upgrades in the tree will allow for faster ship locking.

Once the player has unlocked the Targeting Control Systems skill, they can aim their reticle at a ship and initiate the lock on process by pressing the corresponding button (E on PC or A on Xbox). Once the target is locked, pressing R on PC or X on Xbox will zoom in on the ship and slow down time. Players can then use the arrow keys on PC or the left stick on Xbox to select the target ship’s engine. Once the engine is selected, players can use their ballistics or lasers to specifically target the engines.

By targeting the engines and causing the engine indicators to turn red, players can disable the ship and approach it easily, as it won’t be able to move. However, it’s important to be cautious and avoid completely depleting the ship’s health bars, as it will still explode if this happens.

If a player accidentally causes a ship to explode, they can still loot it, although they won’t receive as much valuable loot. The wreckage of the ship will contain a floating box with some of the ship’s remains. Players can carefully approach the box and target it to retrieve the goods.

Overall, mastering the ability to target engines in Starfield allows players to disable ships for boarding and looting purposes. It adds a new layer of strategy and rewards in the game.

