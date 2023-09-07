የGoPro Hero 12 Blackን በማስተዋወቅ ላይ፡ እርምጃን ለመቅረጽ የተሻሻሉ ባህሪዎች

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has been launched in India, offering several improvements over its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black. The new action camera boasts enhanced battery life, improved video stabilization, and more. Here’s a closer look at the specifications and features of the Hero 12 Black.

The Hero 12 Black retains the familiar design of its predecessor but comes with several significant changes. It now supports HDR in both 5.3K and 4K resolutions. With a GP2 processor and a 27.13MP camera sensor, users can capture high-quality photos. The camera also allows you to extract 24.69MP stills from videos. The larger image sensor provides the flexibility to record in wide and vertical formats, depending on the intended use of the footage.

Similar to the Hero 11 Black, the Hero 12 Black can record 5.3K videos at 60fps and 4K videos at 120fps. Additionally, it supports an 8:7 aspect ratio, offering versatility in video composition.

The action camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, which ensures stable footage while providing the widest frame possible. It also introduces a built-in Horizon Lock that maintains the horizon even when rotating a full 360 degrees.

For video enthusiasts, the Hero 12 Black supports up to 8x slow-motion videos at 240fps in 2.7K resolution. With 10-bit colors and GP Log + LUTS, users can achieve exceptional color grading results. The camera is waterproof up to 33 feet and includes a water-repelling lens cover for clear underwater recording.

Battery life has significantly improved in the Hero 12 Black. Users can now enjoy twice the run time of the Hero 11 Black while shooting in 5.3K. The camera comes with a cold-weather Enduro battery. It also features dual LCD screens, support for Bluetooth-enabled earbuds for audio recording, and TimeCode Sync functionality to sync multiple Hero 12 Black cameras.

GoPro has also introduced the Max Lens Mod 2.0 as an accessory for the Hero 12 Black. This mod enables a field of view of up to 177° in 4K, as well as 16:9 and 9:16 aspect ratios. Other accessories include an extension pole and a waterproof shutter remote. The camera offers in-camera editing tools and night effects, such as star trails and light paintings.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available at a starting price of Rs 45,000. The Creators Edition, which includes the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta grip, is priced at Rs 65,000. It can be purchased from major offline and online stores starting September 13. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will be available for purchase in November.

