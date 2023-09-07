የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በዩቲዩብ ላይ የGoogle ሙከራ ሊጫወቱ የሚችሉ የመስመር ላይ ጨዋታዎች

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
በዩቲዩብ ላይ የGoogle ሙከራ ሊጫወቱ የሚችሉ የመስመር ላይ ጨዋታዎች

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
ትርጓሜዎች
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
ምንጮች:
– 9to5google
- ዎል ስትሪት ጆርናል

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ለiPhone 15 Pro እና Pro Max አስደሳች ማሻሻያዎችን እና እምቅ የዋጋ ጭማሪዎችን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ቴክኖሎጂ

ከእስራኤል ድርጅት ጋር የተገናኘ ስፓይዌር ኤንኤስኦ የአፕል መሳሪያ ጉድለትን ይጠቀማል ሲል ሲቲዝን ላብ ተናግሯል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

የቻይናው ሁዋዌ Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone ለቅድመ ሽያጭ አስጀመረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ለiPhone 15 Pro እና Pro Max አስደሳች ማሻሻያዎችን እና እምቅ የዋጋ ጭማሪዎችን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ዘዴ የጋላክሲዎችን ርቀቶች ለመለካት ባለ ሁለት ጊዜ RR Lyr Stars ይጠቀማል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ከእስራኤል ድርጅት ጋር የተገናኘ ስፓይዌር ኤንኤስኦ የአፕል መሳሪያ ጉድለትን ይጠቀማል ሲል ሲቲዝን ላብ ተናግሯል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የቻይናው ሁዋዌ Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone ለቅድመ ሽያጭ አስጀመረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች