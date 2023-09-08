የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ለ Galaxy A14 5G የቅርብ ጊዜው የደህንነት መጠገኛ አሁን ይገኛል።

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ለ Galaxy A14 5G የቅርብ ጊዜው የደህንነት መጠገኛ አሁን ይገኛል።

Samsung has started rolling out the September 2023 security patch, and the Galaxy A14 5G is one of the first devices to receive it. This update, identified by the firmware build code A146PXXU4BWH4, is currently available in Malaysia, with more regions expected to follow soon.

The main focus of this security update is to address various bugs and issues that were present in the previous version. Samsung has fixed over 60 security vulnerabilities, ensuring that the device’s functionality is enhanced and users can enjoy a more stable and reliable experience.

One of the notable fixes in this update is related to the Samsung Keyboard app, Knox, and the storage of calls and messages. These known flaws have been resolved, putting users’ data and privacy at a much lower risk. With the improved system security, users can have peace of mind knowing that their device is protected from potential threats.

To download the September 2023 security update for the Galaxy A14 5G in Malaysia, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then navigate to Software Update, and finally select Download and Install. This will ensure that the device is up to date with the latest security measures.

As Samsung continues to roll out this update to more regions and devices, users can rest assured that their devices will be equipped with the necessary security enhancements. It is recommended that all Galaxy A14 5G owners take advantage of this update to maintain the integrity and security of their devices.

ምንጮች:
– Samsung Bulletin Page

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል መሳሪያዎች ስፓይዌርን ለማድረስ ዜሮ-ጠቅ ማድረግ ተጋላጭ ናቸው።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ቴክኖሎጂ

የአትላንታ ጆርናል - ሕገ መንግሥት ኢማኒ ዴኒስ እና አቢ ኤድመንሰንን ወደ ዲጂታል ቡድን እንኳን ደህና መጡ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

ኖኪያ G42 5ጂ፡ የተሳለቀ ዋጋ እና አዲስ የቀለም አማራጮች

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል መሳሪያዎች ስፓይዌርን ለማድረስ ዜሮ-ጠቅ ማድረግ ተጋላጭ ናቸው።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ለ Galaxy A14 5G የቅርብ ጊዜው የደህንነት መጠገኛ አሁን ይገኛል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የወደፊት የኳንተም ቁልፍ ስርጭት፡ የአስር አመት የረዥም የገቢ ትንበያ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የአትላንታ ጆርናል - ሕገ መንግሥት ኢማኒ ዴኒስ እና አቢ ኤድመንሰንን ወደ ዲጂታል ቡድን እንኳን ደህና መጡ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች