In the world of road bike manufacturing, there are countless options available to consumers. However, not all road bikes meet the needs of riders. Here are five tech trends in road bikes that I believe should simply not exist.

One trend that I find concerning is the use of steering stops. Steering stops are mechanical features found within the head tube of a bike that prevent the handlebars from turning excessively. The idea behind steering stops is to protect brake lines and prevent handlebars from swinging into the top tube. However, I have witnessed cases where handlebars have been turned with such force that the steering stops have actually ripped through the frame, causing damage. While this may not happen during normal riding, accidents can occur when the wind catches the front wheel or when the bike is being transported. Fortunately, some bike manufacturers have started to remove steering stops from their designs as integrated cockpits and improved cable routing methods can prevent damage to the brake lines.

Another trend that I believe should not exist is the production of extremely cheap bikes. While these bikes may serve a purpose for those on a tight budget, I argue that it is better to invest the same amount of money in a second-hand bike. Buying a used bike not only allows you to get a higher quality bike that originally cost more, but it also reduces waste and is more environmentally friendly. These cheap bikes are often poorly constructed and use low-quality components, resulting in a disposable bike that won’t last long.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there is a trend of bikes that cost more than the sum value of their parts. This highlights a problem in the industry where the prices of top-end bikes have increased significantly compared to other components. For example, the Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix Evo has a retail price of £12,500, but it is possible to build an equivalent bike for £11,000 by sourcing parts at better prices. This trend of bikes being overpriced compared to their components is concerning and indicates a disconnect between the actual value of the bike and its cost.

In conclusion, these trends in road bikes, including the use of steering stops, production of extremely cheap bikes, and bikes that are overpriced for their components, are all aspects that I believe should not exist. Bike manufacturers should consider the safety, longevity, and value for money when designing and pricing their products.

