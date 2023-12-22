የአንስታይን ምርመራ፡ ኮስሞስን መመርመር እና የጥቁር ሆልስ ሚስጥሮችን መክፈት

The upcoming launch of the Einstein Probe, a revolutionary X-ray telescope developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, marks a significant milestone in space exploration. With its advanced technology and collaborative efforts between the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, the probe promises to unveil groundbreaking discoveries about the mysteries of our universe.

A standout feature of the Einstein Probe is its two science instruments: the Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and the Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT). The WXT utilizes the innovative “lobster-eye” optics, resembling the structure of a lobster’s parallel square pores. This groundbreaking technology allows the probe to capture an extensive range of X-ray light, covering approximately 3,600 square degrees of the celestial sphere in just a single shot. In a matter of three 96-minute orbits around Earth, the probe will be able to image almost the entire night sky, providing unprecedented views of distant cosmic phenomena.

One of the primary objectives of the Einstein Probe is to study black holes and gravitational waves. By collecting data on the frequency and nature of black holes in the universe, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of their feeding mechanisms and the energetic jets of matter they produce. Additionally, the probe will investigate the sources of gravitational waves, including stars that go supernova and neutron stars. Whenever remarkable events are detected, the Einstein Probe will send alert signals to other telescopes, enabling scientists to gather as much data as possible on these transient phenomena.

Scheduled to launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China, the Einstein Probe will embark on a three-year mission. Its high-resolution observations and comprehensive data collection efforts are poised to shed light on some of the most enigmatic aspects of the cosmos. As ESA will gain access to 10% of the probe’s data, international collaboration will play a vital role in unraveling the secrets of our universe.

In conclusion, the Einstein Probe is set to revolutionize our understanding of black holes, gravitational waves, and other cosmic phenomena. With its state-of-the-art technology and global collaborative efforts, this space-based telescope will usher in a new era of discovery and expand the frontiers of human knowledge about the mysteries of the universe.