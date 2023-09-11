የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በፖፕ ሙዚቃ ርዝመት ላይ የማህበራዊ ሚዲያ ተጽእኖ

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
በፖፕ ሙዚቃ ርዝመት ላይ የማህበራዊ ሚዲያ ተጽእኖ

The music industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, partly due to the influence of social media platforms such as TikTok. Nathan Hubbard, former music executive, shared his thoughts on the album “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, stating that its 39-minute runtime is a result of the “ongoing TikTokization of this era of music.” While social media has undoubtedly impacted the format of pop music, this phenomenon is not exclusive to TikTok.

Throughout history, the music industry has evolved alongside advancements in audio recording and broadcasting technologies. Pop singles released on vinyl were limited by the physical constraints of the medium and the need for radio play. Songwriting had to capture attention between commercials, leading to shorter, catchy tunes. Vinyl records could hold a maximum of 22 minutes of audio per side, which influenced the sequencing of early pop albums.

Albums like Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” and The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” clocked in around 39 minutes, similar to Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS.” This duration resulted from the limitations of vinyl records, which could accommodate approximately 20 minutes per side. Even in the streaming era, where physical constraints no longer apply, the tradition of around 39 minutes for an album length continues.

Modern pop stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, still adhere to the established norms of the industry while incorporating new trends. The streaming era encourages shorter, hook-driven singles, yet the influence of past practices remains. Rodrigo’s album follows a verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus format, a formula that has been prevalent for decades. The 39-minute duration is not a direct result of TikTok but rather a continuation of industry traditions.

While social media plays a significant role in shaping the music landscape, it is crucial to recognize the broader historical context that has influenced album lengths. The 39-minute runtime represents a balance between commercial needs, physical limitations, and the expectations of pop music listeners. The industry remains a complex ecosystem wherein a deep understanding of its nuances is essential for accurate analysis.

ምንጮች:
- [ምንጭ ጽሑፍ]
– No URLs are provided for the sources.

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

Thunderbolt 5 በ2024 የሚመጣ፡ ለአፕል ሊሆን የሚችል የጨዋታ ለውጥ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

በዩክሬን ውጥረት ውስጥ የሩሲያ እና የዩኤስ ጠፈርተኞች ከአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ጋር ወደቡ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

SpaceX በተሳካ ሁኔታ 22 ስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶችን ከኬፕ ካናቨራል አሰማራ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች