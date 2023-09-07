የአውሮፓ ህብረት ዲጂታል አገልግሎቶች ህግ፡ ተጠቃሚዎችን መጠበቅ እና በመስመር ላይ መድረኮች ላይ ህገወጥ ይዘትን መቀነስ

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) has come into effect, aiming to protect the rights and safety of users online and reduce the volume of illegal content on online platforms. It applies to all online intermediary service providers, including internet access providers, domain name registrars, online search engines, hosting services, and online platforms such as marketplaces, app stores, and social media platforms.

The DSA imposes tiered and proportionate obligations on these service providers, with greater cumulative obligations for larger platforms. Breaching the DSA can result in material fines of up to 6% of global turnover. Users also have a private right of action for any breaches they encounter.

Very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) that reach more than 45 million consumers in Europe have specific obligations due to their size and potential impact on society. The designated VLOPs include Amazon, Apple AppStore, Facebook, Google Play, Twitter, YouTube, and more. Bing and Google Search are designated VLOSEs.

For other online intermediary service providers, there are a few immediate next steps. Businesses should determine if they are in scope and establish a compliance plan. Once applicable, the DSA imposes core obligations such as publishing annual reports on content moderation, specifying restrictions on users, appointing points of contact for communication with authorities, and providing necessary contact information for users.

Hosting providers now have a notice and takedown mechanism and must explain actions taken on illegal content. Online platforms have additional obligations, including creating complaint mechanisms, recognizing trusted flaggers, imposing measures against abusive notices, enhancing transparency, and protecting children.

Marketplaces have special obligations such as vetting seller credentials and implementing interface design to comply with EU law. VLOPs and VLOSEs face significant new obligations, including identifying and mitigating systemic risks, maintaining a repository of advertisements, developing a crisis response mechanism, undergoing external auditing, and sharing data with authorities and researchers.

While voluntary standards and codes of conduct will support DSA implementation, active enforcement is crucial for credibility. With the DSA’s aim to protect users and reduce illegal content, online intermediary service providers must ensure compliance and prioritize user safety in the digital space.

