የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በታይዋን የሚገኘው የዲጂታል ጉዳዮች ሚኒስቴር የ AI ምርት ስርዓት እና ማእከልን ለማቋቋም አቅዷል

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
በታይዋን የሚገኘው የዲጂታል ጉዳዮች ሚኒስቴር የ AI ምርት ስርዓት እና ማእከልን ለማቋቋም አቅዷል

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan is working on establishing a production system and center to evaluate and test artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs, Lee Huai-jen, made this announcement during the opening ceremony of DevDays Asia, a technology forum jointly organized by Microsoft and the ministry’s Administration for Digital Industries.

In addition to setting up the AI production system and center, the National Science and Technology Council will also evaluate and test the Trustworthy AI Dialog Engine. These initiatives by the government are expected to help industries in Taiwan develop responsible and trustworthy AI applications.

DevDays Asia, which is currently taking place in Taipei and will move to Kaohsiung on Friday, focuses on generative AI development, cybersecurity, and digital resilience. Taiwanese firms are increasingly looking to incorporate AI technology across various industries. Some are utilizing Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which provides critical enterprise security, compliance, and regional availability solutions.

Microsoft Taiwan has been actively involved in the development of AI in Taiwan. The company’s AI research-and-development center, established in 2018, has collaborated closely with the government and continues to invest in Taiwan, particularly in AI talent cultivation, software, and hardware development.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of responsible and ethical AI applications, stating that AI development goes beyond creating generative AI technologies. The company recently announced that it achieved its digital talent cultivation goal in Taiwan ahead of schedule and plans to launch an AI technology training program to educate the public on the latest AI technologies and applications.

ምንጮች:
– Ministry of Digital Affairs
- ማይክሮሶፍት

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

Thunderbolt 5 በ2024 የሚመጣ፡ ለአፕል ሊሆን የሚችል የጨዋታ ለውጥ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

በዩክሬን ውጥረት ውስጥ የሩሲያ እና የዩኤስ ጠፈርተኞች ከአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ጋር ወደቡ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

SpaceX በተሳካ ሁኔታ 22 ስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶችን ከኬፕ ካናቨራል አሰማራ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች