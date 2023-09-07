የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

Digital India Showcased at G20 Summit Through Virtual Reality Experience Zone

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
Digital India Showcased at G20 Summit Through Virtual Reality Experience Zone

A ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will be set up during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where delegates will have the opportunity to explore and experience the country’s digital advancements. This exhibition, which showcases initiatives that promote ease of living, ease of doing business, and ease of governance, aims to highlight India’s progress in the digital realm.

The ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will utilize virtual reality technology to present the country’s achievements and developments in the digital space since 2014. Important projects such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, and ONDC will be showcased to provide an insight into India’s best practices in implementing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs).

The exhibition will be located in Hall 4 and Hall 14 of the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the venue of the summit. This strategic placement aims to raise awareness among global stakeholders about India’s scalable and replicable digital initiatives.

Some of the key attractions at the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ include the Bhashini exhibit, which demonstrates real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages, and the eSanjeevani exhibit, a digital platform that offers online consultations, real-time health analysis, and e-prescriptions.

Other noteworthy exhibits include DIKSHA, a digital platform for educational resources, DigiLocker, which showcases India’s role in streamlining processes and improving efficiency, UPI, which highlights the global applications of UPI for seamless transactions, ONDC, which showcases collaboration in digital commerce, and the G.I.T.A. application, which provides answers to life-related questions in alignment with the holy book Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released a glimpse video of the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’, providing a preview of the digital advancements that G20 Summit delegates can expect to experience.

Sources: Hindustan Times

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

Apple TV Plus Takes on Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ቴክኖሎጂ

Experts Warn of Cybersecurity and Privacy Risks with California’s Digital Driver’s License

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ቴክኖሎጂ

Apple Set to Announce iPhone 15 Pro with Lighter Chassis and Longer Battery Life

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

There Could Be 100 Sextillion Planets in the Universe, Astronomers Say

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

Apple TV Plus Takes on Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

Experts Warn of Cybersecurity and Privacy Risks with California’s Digital Driver’s License

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

Apple Set to Announce iPhone 15 Pro with Lighter Chassis and Longer Battery Life

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች