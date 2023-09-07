Digital India Showcased at G20 Summit Through Virtual Reality Experience Zone

A ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will be set up during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where delegates will have the opportunity to explore and experience the country’s digital advancements. This exhibition, which showcases initiatives that promote ease of living, ease of doing business, and ease of governance, aims to highlight India’s progress in the digital realm.

The ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ will utilize virtual reality technology to present the country’s achievements and developments in the digital space since 2014. Important projects such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, and ONDC will be showcased to provide an insight into India’s best practices in implementing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs).

The exhibition will be located in Hall 4 and Hall 14 of the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the venue of the summit. This strategic placement aims to raise awareness among global stakeholders about India’s scalable and replicable digital initiatives.

Some of the key attractions at the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ include the Bhashini exhibit, which demonstrates real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages, and the eSanjeevani exhibit, a digital platform that offers online consultations, real-time health analysis, and e-prescriptions.

Other noteworthy exhibits include DIKSHA, a digital platform for educational resources, DigiLocker, which showcases India’s role in streamlining processes and improving efficiency, UPI, which highlights the global applications of UPI for seamless transactions, ONDC, which showcases collaboration in digital commerce, and the G.I.T.A. application, which provides answers to life-related questions in alignment with the holy book Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released a glimpse video of the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’, providing a preview of the digital advancements that G20 Summit delegates can expect to experience.

