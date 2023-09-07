የከተማ ሕይወት

CrowdStrike Launches New Cybersecurity Tool Using Generative AI

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity tech company, has introduced a new tool called Charlotte AI, which utilizes generative artificial intelligence to automate the work of cybersecurity analysts. In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz explained that Charlotte AI is a “virtual security analyst” that can provide the collective wisdom of CrowdStrike and perform tasks on behalf of the user.

By leveraging generative AI, Charlotte AI aims to streamline the duties of security analysts in a security operations center (SOC). This tool allows analysts to engage in conversations and ask questions about security threats, the potential impact on their industry, at-risk assets, and how to mitigate vulnerabilities. Furthermore, Charlotte AI can generate comprehensive reports on the current security situation.

Kurtz highlighted the value of automation in the cybersecurity space, with Charlotte AI serving as a means to combine CrowdStrike’s years of experience and expertise to help analysts make informed decisions. The tool aims to reduce the time spent on mundane tasks, turning hours of work into minutes.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, the demand for efficient cybersecurity solutions is on the rise. CrowdStrike’s use of generative AI exemplifies their commitment to innovation and staying ahead of emerging threats. With Charlotte AI, analysts can expect increased productivity and improved decision-making, ultimately allowing for better protection against cyberattacks.

