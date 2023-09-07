የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

Clubhouse, the popular social audio platform that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, has now reinvented itself as a new audio messaging app. The company announced the launch of its latest update, introducing voice-only group chats called “Chats.”

In a blogpost, Clubhouse stated that the app has evolved to be more like a messaging app, providing a social and Clubhouse-like experience. Chats are described as voice-only group conversations with your favorite people. The company compared Chats to a combination of group texts and Instagram Stories, where users can hear their friends’ voices, meet new people, and spend less time typing.

The new Chats feature offers various functionalities such as push-to-talk, listening at 2x speed, skipping, swiping to the next Chat, and sliding into your friends’ VMs (voice messages) for private conversations. Clubhouse has designed these Chats to be fast, fun, and personal, encouraging users to engage more frequently with their friends.

While live audio rooms will still exist on the platform, the introduction of Chats may shift users’ attention towards connecting with their friends rather than solely focusing on live conversations hosted by others.

Clubhouse experienced a massive surge in popularity during the pandemic, but the app’s growth eventually subsided. With its transformation into an audio messaging app, Clubhouse aims to maintain user engagement and attract new users with its unique voice-only group chats.

ምንጮች:
– Clubhouse blogpost

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አንድሮይድ በታደሰ ማንነት የምርት ስም ማሻሻያውን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሟች Kombat 1፡ ዣን ክሎድ ቫን ዳም እንደ ጆኒ Cage

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ጎግል ፒክስል 8 ተከታታይ እና ፒክስል ሰዓት 2ን ከመጀመሩ በፊት ያሳያል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

መጣያውን በማውጣት ላይ፡- Aeolus Satellite ቁጥጥር የሚደረግበት ዳግም መግባት ወደ ምድር ዘልቋል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አንድሮይድ በታደሰ ማንነት የምርት ስም ማሻሻያውን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የመጀመሪያው የኦክስጂን ሙከራ በማርስ ላይ በተሳካ ሁኔታ ተጠናቀቀ፣ ለወደፊት ፍለጋ መንገዱን ጠርጓል።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የአውታረ መረብ አፈጻጸምን አብዮት ማድረግ፡- የአለምአቀፍ የ RF ሙከራ መሳሪያዎች የቴሌኮም ኢንዱስትሪውን እንዴት እየለወጡ ነው።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች