ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
የቻይናው ሁዋዌ Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone ለቅድመ ሽያጭ አስጀመረ

China’s Huawei Technologies has introduced the Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone for presale. This new addition to the Mate series highlights the Chinese tech firm’s success in overcoming U.S. sanctions. Unlike the previous launch of the Mate 60 Pro, Huawei did not advertise the Mate 60 Pro+ in advance. The company announced on its official online store that customers could start placing orders from 10:08 a.m. (0208 GMT), with delivery expected by October 9.

The specifications provided by Huawei for the Mate 60 Pro+ emphasize its capability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and its larger internal storage compared to the Mate 60 Pro. However, the company did not disclose the price of the smartphone. According to speed tests shared by buyers on Chinese social media, the Mate 60 Pro+ has demonstrated download speeds that surpass those of other top-tier 5G phones.

A teardown analysis conducted by TechInsights revealed that the smartphone is powered by the new Kirin 9000s chip, manufactured in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). This discovery is seen as a major breakthrough for Huawei, as the company’s access to chipmaking tools that are essential for producing advanced handset models has been greatly restricted due to U.S. sanctions since 2019. Previously, Huawei could only launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei also unveiled the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series.

ምንጮች:
– [TechInsights](source-1)
– [Chinese social media](source-2)

ትርጓሜዎች
– Kirin 9000s chip: A chip developed by Huawei for its smartphones.
– Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC): A Chinese semiconductor foundry company.

(source-1, source-2: URLs removed)

By Mampho Brescia

