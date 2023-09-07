Cinedubs: An App That Lets You Watch Movies in Any Language at the Theater

India’s box office has seen a diversification of movies in different languages in recent years. However, not all movies are available in all languages, making it difficult for people to enjoy films in their preferred language. Aditya and Vineet Kashyap recognized this issue and founded Cinedubs, an app that enables users to watch movies in their own language at the theater, regardless of the language in which the movie is being played.

Cinedubs works by allowing users to download soundtracks of a film in their preferred language using the app. When seated in the theater, the app synchronizes the audio with the on-screen visuals, providing users with a language-specific movie-watching experience. The app uses a patent-pending technology that records 5 seconds of audio from the screen and detects the film’s timestamp, ensuring accurate synchronization.

The founders of Cinedubs have invested around half-a-million dollars from their own savings over a span of 3-4 years to develop the app and establish the company. Currently, the app is free to use, but the founders plan to start charging a nominal fee from mid-next year. They also plan to offer annual, half-yearly, and quarterly subscriptions for unlimited movie soundtrack downloads, as well as options for pay-per-download and in-app advertisements.

Cinedubs has already secured rights to 15 movies, including “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” “Vikrant Rona,” and “Sita Ramam,” and is in talks with various production houses in India and Hollywood for future collaborations. The app has been well-received, with over 35,000 users around the world downloading 80,000 film soundtracks.

The global film dubbing market is valued at $3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2018. Cinedubs aims to onboard two million users by FY24-25 and generate $2.3 million in revenue by the same period. The startup plans to expand its footprints deeper into Indian markets and the Middle East and enter the US and Europe by 2024.

