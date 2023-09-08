የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

ለሞቁ የመኪና መቀመጫዎች BMW Scraps የደንበኝነት ምዝገባ ክፍያ

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ለሞቁ የመኪና መቀመጫዎች BMW Scraps የደንበኝነት ምዝገባ ክፍያ

BMW has decided to eliminate the controversial subscription fee for heated car seats that caused an uproar among customers last year. The German automaker faced backlash when it introduced a monthly fee of $18 for heated seats, a feature that was previously expected as standard. The move prompted a community of hackers to offer their services to unlock the feature for those unwilling to pay extra.

While U.S. drivers were not affected by the subscription-only option, BMW owners in Germany, the U.K, and other countries had to decide whether to pay extra for heated seats. However, in a recent interview with Autocar, BMW’s board member for sales and marketing, Pieter Nota, announced that heated seats can now be purchased or declined at the point of purchase.

Nota explained that the decision to scrap the subscription fee was driven by low user acceptance and customer perception. “People feel that they paid double, which was actually not true, but perception is reality,” stated Nota. He acknowledged that while BMW wanted to provide an extra service by offering the option to activate heated seats later, it did not resonate well with customers.

The controversy sparked even more attention when two U.S. lawmakers, Paul Moriarty and Joe Danielsen, expressed their concern and considered banning the practice. They argued that car companies should not charge consumers a subscription fee for features that are already installed on the vehicle at the time of sale. Moriarty and Danielsen believed such business practices primarily served to increase corporate profits and aimed to protect consumers from rising costs.

Overall, BMW’s decision to scrap the heated seat subscription fee is a positive move that addresses customer feedback and ensures a more transparent purchasing process for its vehicles.

ምንጮች:
– BMW Scraps Subscription Fee for Heated Car Seats, Autocar

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ለiPhone 15 Pro እና Pro Max አስደሳች ማሻሻያዎችን እና እምቅ የዋጋ ጭማሪዎችን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ቴክኖሎጂ

ከእስራኤል ድርጅት ጋር የተገናኘ ስፓይዌር ኤንኤስኦ የአፕል መሳሪያ ጉድለትን ይጠቀማል ሲል ሲቲዝን ላብ ተናግሯል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

የቻይናው ሁዋዌ Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone ለቅድመ ሽያጭ አስጀመረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ዜና

Aruna Bio ለ AB126 ተስፋ ሰጪ ውጤቶችን በALS Mouse ሞዴል ሪፖርት አድርጓል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

በዩክሬን ውስጥ በጦርነት በተጎዱ ታካሚዎች ውስጥ የሚገኘው የአንቲባዮቲክ መቋቋም አስደንጋጭ ደረጃ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የመጠቀም ቴክኖሎጂ፡ የሰው ኃይል አስተዳደር ሶፍትዌር በላቲን አሜሪካ የቴሌኮሙኒኬሽን ኢንዱስትሪ ላይ ያለው ተጽእኖ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ለiPhone 15 Pro እና Pro Max አስደሳች ማሻሻያዎችን እና እምቅ የዋጋ ጭማሪዎችን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች