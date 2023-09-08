የከተማ ሕይወት

ቢትስ ለአዲስ የጥፍር ስብስብ ከወይራ እና ሰኔ ጋር ይተባበራል።

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
Beats, known for its popular earbuds and headphones, is venturing into the beauty industry with its first-ever collaboration with beauty brand Olive & June. To celebrate the release of its new shades, Cosmic Silver and Cosmic Pink, Beats and Olive & June have launched a nail collection that allows users to coordinate their nail looks with their tech accessories.

The collection includes two nail polish shades that match the Beats Studio Buds+, as well as press-on nails inspired by the look and listening experience of the wireless earbuds. Olive & June shared the news on Instagram, inviting followers to shop the limited edition polishes and press-ons.

Olive & June has become popular for its salon-worthy nail kits that bring the nail salon experience to your home. Their bestselling Mani System kits are easy to use and the nail polish is long-lasting. Customers can customize their kits with a range of shades that change with each season or collaboration.

The new Beats x Olive & June nail collection is now available for purchase. The Beats Polish Duo bundle includes the pink and silver metallic nail polish shades, which can be used to create various nail looks. The Beats Press-On Bundle offers five different nail designs that can be mixed and matched. Each set comes with 42 nails, a prep pad, non-nail damaging glue, a wooden cuticle pusher, and a 2-in-1 nail file and buffer.

If you’re interested in trying press-on nails or looking for beauty recommendations, be sure to check out our roundups of the best press-on nails, beauty dupes, and celeb-loved beauty products.

