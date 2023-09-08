የከተማ ሕይወት

አውስትራሊያ በአይ-የተፈጠረ የልጅ ወሲባዊ ጥቃት ቁሳቁስ መጋራትን ለመከላከል እርምጃዎችን ትወስዳለች።

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
Australia is implementing new measures to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material that is created by artificial intelligence (AI). The country’s internet regulator, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, announced that a new code has been drafted by industry giants Google and Bing, at the request of the government. This code will require search engines to ensure that such content does not appear in search results. Additionally, it will prohibit AI functions within search engines from generating synthetic versions of the material, commonly known as deepfakes.

The rapid growth of generative AI technology has caught the world off guard, according to Inman Grant. As a result, the existing code drafted by Google and Bing did not cover AI-generated content, leading to the need for a revised code. Inman Grant stated, “When the biggest players in the industry announced they would integrate generative AI into their search functions, we had a draft code that was clearly no longer fit for purpose. We asked the industry to have another go.”

The implementation of this new code highlights how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped by the increasing use of AI technologies that can automatically generate realistic content. Google and Microsoft, the parent company of Bing, have not yet commented on the matter.

In addition to addressing AI-generated content, Australia’s regulator has previously registered safety codes for various internet services, including social media and smartphone applications. These codes will take effect in late 2023. The development of safety codes for internet storage and private messaging services is also underway, but has faced resistance from privacy advocates globally.

