A recent study using advanced computer modeling has revealed that the Mackenzie River in North America is contributing significantly to the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the Arctic Ocean. This poses a new challenge for the already vulnerable Arctic environment, which serves as a vital carbon sink.

Scientists have long recognized the importance of the Arctic Ocean in absorbing carbon dioxide, with an estimated 180 million metric tons absorbed annually. However, the impact of the Mackenzie River on the region’s carbon cycle had remained uncertain due to lack of comprehensive data.

Using the ECCO-Darwin model developed by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, researchers analyzed ocean observations collected over two decades to simulate the river’s discharge and its effects. They discovered that the Mackenzie River’s inflow of carbon-rich materials into the Beaufort Sea led to a process called outgassing, resulting in the release of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Surprisingly, the study found that the river’s discharge caused a net release of approximately 0.13 million metric tons of CO2 per year, comparable to the emissions of 28,000 gasoline-powered vehicles. This release was particularly pronounced during warmer months when river discharge peaked and sea ice was less prevalent to contain the gas.

The findings highlight the complex dynamics at play in the Arctic in response to climate change. The region, warming at an alarming rate, is experiencing thawing permafrost, melting snow, and diminishing sea ice. These changes lead to increased river flows, carrying more organic matter into the ocean, and allow phytoplankton to bloom, capturing atmospheric CO2 through photosynthesis.

The study emphasizes the importance of monitoring these changes in the Arctic, as the ocean plays a critical role in mitigating climate change by absorbing almost half of the carbon produced from fossil fuel combustion. With the Arctic warming three times faster than the rest of the planet, understanding the environmental shifts is crucial in preserving this delicate ecosystem.