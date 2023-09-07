Apple shares fall as China widens curbs on iPhone use by government staff

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped nearly 4% on Thursday, leading to a decline in U.S. equities, after reports emerged that China has expanded restrictions on the use of iPhones by government employees. This move by China, one of Apple’s largest markets, caused the company to potentially lose over $100 billion in market value. The technology giant experienced its worst one-day drop in over a month on Wednesday, and this latest news exacerbated concerns about the impact of escalating tensions between the United States and China.

As a result of Apple’s decline, various suppliers and companies heavily exposed to the Chinese market, such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments, also experienced decreases in their stock prices. The negative performance of Apple shares further affected the three main U.S. stock indexes.

A previous Reuters report stated that Beijing instructed employees at certain government agencies to stop using their Apple mobile devices at work. This development has heightened worries about the financial consequences of the growing conflicts between the two superpowers.

The restrictions on iPhones demonstrate that even a company with a strong relationship with the Chinese government and a large presence in the country’s economy cannot evade escalating Sino-U.S. tensions. Wall Street analysts express concerns that these curbs may hinder Apple’s sales growth in China, posing an additional challenge for the company.

Furthermore, some analysts have cautioned that Huawei’s new Mate 60 Pro smartphone, which features an advanced chip from Chinese contract chipmaker SMIC, could impact Apple’s sales. With the manufacturing giant being subject to U.S. sanctions, Apple had previously gained market share from Huawei in China. Analysts at Bofa Global Research suggest that if Huawei can supply and scale its own chips, the Mate series phone could enable the company to regain its market share.

Despite these challenges, Apple may experience an uptick in demand following an upcoming event where the company is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 lineup and introduce new smartwatches.

