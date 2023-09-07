China Considers Banning State Firms from Using iPhones, Apple Shares Drop

Summary: Shares of Apple (AAPL) are experiencing a decline for the second consecutive day, driven by reports suggesting that China may ban certain state-owned companies from using iPhones. This news follows a previous report from the Wall Street Journal indicating that the Chinese government plans to prohibit government officials from utilizing iPhones while at work. Yahoo Finance Senior Tech Editor Dan Howley explains that this move could be viewed as a delayed response by China to the actions taken by the US against Huawei and TikTok. Furthermore, Howley notes that Apple is increasingly focusing on India as a manufacturing hub and a growth opportunity. Additionally, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act is expected to disrupt Apple’s App Store model and impact other tech giants such as Meta and Amazon.

It appears that China is considering implementing a ban on certain state-owned companies from using iPhones. This development has caused Apple’s shares to decline for a second consecutive day. The previous report from the Wall Street Journal had already indicated that Chinese government officials would be prohibited from using iPhones during their work.

Yahoo Finance’s Senior Tech Editor, Dan Howley, suggests that this move by China could be seen as a delayed retaliation against the actions taken against Huawei and TikTok by the US. Apple had previously worked closely with the Chinese government to address security concerns, but this ban indicates a strain in the relationship.

Moreover, Howley remarks that Apple is increasingly shifting its focus towards India, both in terms of manufacturing and as a potential growth market. This strategic move might help offset any potential losses caused by reduced access to the Chinese market.

In addition to the challenges in China, Apple and other tech giants are also facing disruptions due to the impending implementation of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. This legislation is expected to impact Apple’s App Store model, along with other companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon.

While Apple’s shares may see a short-term decline due to these factors, the company’s efforts in India and innovation in other markets may play a significant role in its long-term growth strategy.

– Digital Markets Act: Legislation proposed by the European Union to regulate digital platforms and address issues related to market power and unfair practices.

– Meta: Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is a multinational technology conglomerate that encompasses various social media platforms and digital services.

Sources: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal.